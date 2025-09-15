Windsor Police are turning to the public for information following a firearm incident over the weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 13, around 12:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a firearm being discharged in the 1600 block of Drouillard Road.

Police state that the suspects had fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

No serious physical injuries were reported.

Police believe this is a targeted incident, and there is no threat to public safety at this time.

Officers continue to investigate the incident, and anyone who witnessed the incident or captured surveillance footage are urged to contact the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.