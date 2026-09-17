Windsor Police looking for information after business damaged by gunshots

Windsor Police are looking for information after a South Windsor business was damaged by gunshots. The suspect vehicle is described as a large white SUV. (Photo Credit: Windsor Police/X)

Windsor Police are turning to the public for help after shots were fired at a business in south Windsor overnight Thursday.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Dougall Avenue at an indoor playground after the business owner reported shots fired at their windows overnight.

Window damage Police investigate at a commercial plaza in the 2500 block of Dougall Ave on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Upon arrival, officers observed gunshot damage to the windows and a number of shell casings in the parking lot.

Police obtained surveillance footage showing an SUV entering the parking lot around 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

According to police, a passenger fired rounds from the car before the vehicle fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a large white SUV, possibly a newer-model Hyundai Santa Fe.

Investigators are asking motorists and businesses in the immediate area to review any surveillance or dashcam footage recorded between 11 and 11:30 p.m. on August 26 for evidence related to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.