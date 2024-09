Windsor police are asking for the public's help to locate a city man.

66-year-old John Durnion was last seen in the area of Windsor Regional Hospital Ouellette Campus (1030 Ouellette) Thursday night just after 9.



He's described as white, five-foot-six with white hair and a white goatee.



Durnion was wearing a blue sweater with a black jacket over top and jeans.