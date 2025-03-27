Windsor police are trying to locate a 26-year-old man.
Police say Nicholas Lucier was last heard from on Monday, March 17.
According to police, Lucier is white, 5'11'', and 160lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police immediately.
MISSING PERSON:— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) March 27, 2025
-10625 pic.twitter.com/L6dtApCz7I