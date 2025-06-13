The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect connected to a string of retail thefts in the city's west end.

Police state that in April and June, the suspect entered a business in the 700 block of Patricia Road and allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise.

On each occasion, the suspect left the store without making any attempt to pay for the various items.

Investigators have also linked the same suspect to a similar theft at the same location in March of 2024.

The suspect is wanted for three counts of theft under $5,000.

He is described as white, between 40 and 50 years old, with a heavy build and a grey beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.