The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect following a knifepoint robbery.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 1300 block of Wyandotte Street East.

An investigation revealed that an unknown man had entered the store, allegedly threatened the employee, and demanded money.

When the employee refused, police state that the suspect revealed a knife and pointed it at the victim before fleeing empty-handed.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man, approximately 20 to 25-years-old, with dark hair and a slim build.

At the time of the incident, he wore prescription eyeglasses, a short sleeve Adidas jersey, and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.