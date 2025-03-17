Windsor Police are still looking to identify suspects in connection with three recent break-ins at local restaurants.

Investigators believe the incidents are connected to a concerning social media trend that dares individuals to film themselves breaking into coffee shops, and other eateries.

The first incident occurred in the early morning hours of March 12, when five suspects pried open the drive-thru window of a restaurant in the 3400 block of North Service Road. The climbed through and appeared to record the break-in on a cell phone.

Two days later, on March 14, another incident took place at a restaurant in the 1400 block of Huron Church Road. The suspects again forced entry through a drive-thru window, and filmed themselves dancing and berating employees. No injuries were reported.

Then on March 16, at approximately 3:30 a.m., five suspects returned to the restaurant on Huron Church - repeating the same actions while one suspect remained outside to record.

Officers have identified three suspects in this case, two of whom are minors.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incidents are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.