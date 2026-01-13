The Windsor Police Service has arrested and charged one man with manslaughter in connection with the drug overdose death of a fellow inmate last summer.

On June 17, 2025, the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation into the sudden death of a 33-year-old male inmate at the South West Detention Centre in the 4800 block of 8th Concession Road in Maidstone.

Police say the victim was found in medical distress the previous evening and transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A postmortem examination determined the cause of death to be fentanyl toxicity.

As a result of the investigation, officers learned that another inmate had provided him with a quantity of fentanyl.

On January 12, 2026, investigators located and arrested a 33-year-old man in the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue.

He's been charged with manslaughter and trafficking in a controlled substance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.