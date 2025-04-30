Windsor police have charged a person with arson following a fire early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a working fire at a restaurant in the 700 block of Wyandotte Street East shortly after 3 a.m.

No injuries were reported, however $75,000 in damages were recorded.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage of the area and identified a female suspect.

The suspect was quickly located and arrested in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street East.

A 39-year-old woman has been charged with arson causing property damage.