Windsor police lay 270 charges in week-long traffic enforcement blitz

Windsor police laid 270 charges during a week of proactive traffic enforcement across the city.

Between Monday and Friday last week, officers issued one stunt driving charge after a driver was clocked going 95 km/h in a 50 zone.

There were also 12 court summonses for driving without insurance and driving while suspended, along with six tickets for children not being properly secured in vehicles.

Police say dangerous driving puts everyone at risk and are reminding motorists to follow the rules of the road to help keep Windsor streets safe.