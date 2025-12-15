The Windsor Police Service officially launched a new in-house bail compliance dashboard on Monday.

It’s designed to track, monitor, and share real-time information on high-risk offenders who are subject to court-ordered conditions.

“This dashboard represents a significant advancement in how we manage high-risk offenders in Windsor,” said Insp. David DeLuca. “By providing our officers with immediate access to real-time information, we are enhancing their ability to act proactively, improve compliance, and ultimately increase public safety across our community.”

The digital tool features a live, interactive map that provides officers with real-time access to detailed information on local individuals currently on bail. This includes current addresses, photographs, release conditions, and other critical compliance data.

It centralizes this information, improving officers’ ability to monitor compliance, identify emerging issues, and respond more quickly during patrol operations.

The dashboard also enhances inter-agency collaboration. The systems and processes that feeds real-time offender information directly into the Windsor Police Dashboard has now been leveraged to send the same information to Ontario Provincial Police’s Provincial Bail Compliance Dashboard, supporting seamless information sharing across jurisdictions for individuals on bail for firearms-related offences and/or crimes against persons.

In 2025, Windsor police oversaw bail compliance for a growing number of high-risk offenders. Over the year, the Bail Compliance Unit tracked 370 individuals with conditions stemming from firearms offences, crimes against persons, or repeated violations.

The Unit conducted 95 bail related investigations, 77 of which resulted in charges laid.