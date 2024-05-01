Windsor police will be clamping down on excessive noise from loud vehicles.

The police service is launching its 2024 Anti-Noise Campaign Wednesday, May 1 in Windsor and Amherstburg.

The annual campaign is an awareness and enforcement initiative that aims to curb deliberate and excessive noise caused by loud cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

The police service says officers will be on the look out for motorists who intentionally rev their engines, squeal their tires, blare loud music, or produce other unnecessary noise pollutants.



During the 2023 campaign, officers handed out 2,865 tickets for speeding, 77 citations for stunt driving, and 58 tickets for other noise-related infractions.



Inspector Jennifer Crosby, who oversees the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit says "excessive vehicular noise can distract other motorists and disturb nearby residents and pedestrians."



She says, "through this campaign, we want to encourage drivers to be safer and more considerate of others in the community."



This year's campaign goes until September 2.

