Windsor Police have arrested a pair of suspects following a break and enter at a commercial property.

According to police, an April 22, shortly after 12 a.m., officers were dispatched to a commercial property in the 4000 block of North Service Road for a theft in progress.



The complainant told police two parties arrived at the property on a motorcycle, broke into several vehicles, and tried entering the units before cutting a hole in the fence and fleeing to a marshy wooded area.



Upon arrival, officers spoke with the complainant and began searching for the suspects in the wooded area.



With assistance from K9 officer Rolex, police say the suspects were quickly located and placed under arrest.



During a search of the suspects, officers located a stolen cheque, stolen laptop, and two fraudulent ID cards.



A 48-year-old man is facing three criminal charges as a result, and a 38-year-old woman faces six criminal charges in total.

