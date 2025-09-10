A suspect has been arrested in connection to a commercial break-and-enter thanks to some work by members of the Windsor Police K9 Unit.

Shortly before midnight on September 9, officers responded to a break-in at a business in the 900 block of Louis Avenue.

The person who called police had access to real-time surveillance footage and provided the 911 communicator with a description of the suspect.

While en route to the scene, officers spotted a man matching the description and tried to arrest him, but the suspect fled on a bicycle.

K9 officer Link was deployed and successfully tracked the suspect to the 700 block of Glengarry Avenue, where he was found hiding behind a vehicle.

During the arrest, officers recovered five bottles of alcohol and several break-and-enter tools.

A 49-year-old man is facing charges of break-and-enter, possession of break-and-enter tools, and possession of property obtained by crime.

The business sustained damage to its front door and interior because of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.