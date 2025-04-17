A Windsor police K9 officer played a role in arresting a suspect in connection to the theft of an unoccupied delivery van.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a report of a motor vehicle theft in the 1900 block of McKay Avenue.

Police say an investigation revealed that a delivery driver had parked his van and left the engine running while he dropped off a parcel at a nearby residence.

While he was at the home’s door, an unknown man jumped into the van and sped off.

The stolen white van was found abandoned near a wooded area in the 2300 block of South Cameron Boulevard later in the afternoon.

K9 officer Link helped police search the area and located a suspect a short distance away hiding behind trees.

A 34-year-old man is charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

Anonymous tips can be provided to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.