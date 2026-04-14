A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged thanks to Windsor Police's K9 officer.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Monday, April 13, officers were called to a business in the 1500 block of Ottawa Street for a break-and-enter in progress.

When officers arrived, they saw the front showcase window of the business had been smashed.

K9 Officer Arrow was deployed and quickly located a suspect inside the store.

Officers arrested the man and recovered property stolen from the business. Investigators later connected the suspect to a break-in at the same business two days earlier.

The 31-year-old man has been charged with two counts of break-and-enter and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.