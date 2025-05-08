Windsor police have joined a province-wide campaign to combat 911 misuse.

In a social media post, the police service says the issue continues to strain emergency services.

The "When Every Second Counts" campaign will focus on reducing non-emergency 911 calls and educate the public on proper use of 911.

WINDSOR POLICE NEWS RELEASE

The Windsor Police Service has joined the first-ever provincewide campaign to tackle 911 misuse, an issue that continues to strain emergency services.



Laura Smith, director of the Windsor Police Emergency 911 Centre team says "the 911 line is for life-threatening or urgent emergencies, yet we continue to see calls made for reasons ranging from minor inconveniences to non-emergency situations that can be handled through other channels."

She goes on to say "calls for lost items, noise complaints, or even pocket dials take time away from real emergencies and it’s critical that we ensure 911 lines remain open for those in urgent need for police, fire or ambulance."

911 operators in Windsor received over 120,000 calls last year, with approximately over 17,000 being non-emergency-related.

The social media post from Windsor police says across Ontario, police services report that nearly half of all 911 calls are for non-emergencies, including accidental dials, hang-ups, and frivolous inquiries.

As part of the campaign, the police service is encouraging the residents to familiarize themselves with the Windsor police non-emergency number.

The number is 519-258-6111.

LaSalle police are also taking part in the campaign.