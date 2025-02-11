Windsor police have issued a warrant for a man wanted in connection to a break-and-enter.

On Jan. 20, 2025, a suspect broke into an apartment building in the 3100 block of Sandwich Street.

Police say the suspect allegedly used a tool to forcefully enter several suites and stole several items before fleeing the scene.

62-year-old Luciano Colagiacomo is wanted for break-and-enter and possession of break-and-enter tools.

Anyone with information can contact the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4350 or Crime Stoppers.