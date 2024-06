A woman is in custody following an alleged parental abduction on Thursday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., Windsor police issued a parental abduction alert stating they were searching for a missing 8-year-old boy and his mother.



Police had said the pair were last seen in the area of Windsor Avenue and Erie Street East around 3:30 p.m.



Shortly before 6:30 p.m., police posted to social media advising the boy had been found safely and a 40-year-old woman was in custody.