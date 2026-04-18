An arrest warrant has been issued by Windsor police for a woman wanted in connection with a violent robbery and kidnapping earlier in the week.

According to a news release, shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday, a man visited an acquaintance at a home in the 2500 block of Lauzon Road when he was attacked by three masked suspects armed with firearms shortly after arriving.

The suspects allegedly threatened and beat him before robbing him of his personal belongings and money.

Police say the victim was then held inside the home against his will. The suspects later attempted to force him into a vehicle, but he managed to escape and seek help from a neighbour.

One of the suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, which was later recovered unoccupied.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit have identified 29-year-old Alexis-Regine Gibbs Rogers as a suspect in the incident and have issued a warrant for her arrest.

Gibbs Rogers is wanted on the following charges for her alleged involvement:

Robbery with an offensive weapon

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Assault causing bodily harm

Assault with a weapon

Forcible confinement

Kidnapping

Uttering death threats

Theft of a motor vehicle with violence

Failing to comply with a release order

Windsor police say Gibbs Rogers is described as a Black female with a light complexion, approximately 5’7”, and 194 lbs., with black curly hair and brown eyes.

Three additional suspects remain outstanding and have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information on the incident or Gibbs Rogers’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online .

-Written by CTV Windsor's Ashley Hyshka