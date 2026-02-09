Windsor Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 61-year-old man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a minor.

On January 17, 2026, the Child Abuse Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit launched an investigation following a report of the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl.

Investigators learned that days earlier, at a residence in the downtown area, the suspect allegedly encouraged the victim to consume alcohol before restraining and sexually assaulting her.

After leaving the home, police say the victim confided in a friend, who then reported the incident to police.

Investigators have identified the suspect as Lexton Vinnory Blair, who is wanted on one charge of sexual assault.

Blair is described as a black man, 5'7'' tall, approximately 160 lbs, with balding salt-and-pepper hair.

Police have been unable to locate Blair and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.