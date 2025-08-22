It's been another busy week for the Traffic Enforcement Unit at Windsor police.

Over a three-day period, officers issued 176 tickets for various driving offences.

Police say there were 77 violations issued in one day.

According to police, four drivers between the ages of 19-years-old and 49-years-old were charged with stunt driving.

Police are also highlighting one specific incident and say an officer saw several motorcycles performing stunts on Tecumseh Road East near Pillette Ave. Wednesday night.

Police say they were driving without regard for public safety and charged a 19-year-old man with dangerous driving, stunt driving, operating a vehicle without insurance, and operating an unsafe vehicle.

The police service is reminding motorists to obey posted speed limits, avoid reckless behaviour, and make road safety a priority.