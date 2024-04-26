Dozens of tickets and warnings have been issued following a traffic blitz in Windsor.

Members of the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit were out Thursday at the intersections along Howard Avenue, from E.C. Row Expressway to Sydney at Division Road, and Tecumseh Road East and from Lauzon Parkway to Banwell Road, to enforce traffic stops and reduce vehicle collisions.

Police say officers issued 50 tickets and educational warnings for speeding and other traffic violations, including multiple incidents of drivers with handheld devices and suspended drivers.