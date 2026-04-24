A busy four days for the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit.

Officers with the unit conducted proactive patrols across the city, resulting in 334 enforcement actions.

Tickets were issued for a range of violations, including speeding, distracted driving, driving while suspended, and driving without insurance.

Windsor police say with warmer weather here, more pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists are on the road. Drivers are reminded to stay focused, slow down, and give others the space they need.