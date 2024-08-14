Windsor police continue to monitor the city's most dangerous intersections.

On Tuesday, the Traffic Enforcement Unit was out and issued 24 tickets.



The unit was stationed along the the 3100-block of Howard Avenue, Howard Avenue at the E.C. Row Expressway and Forest Glade Drive at Tecumseh Road East.



Police say violations included misusing plates, failing to surrender a permit, driving without insurance, speeding, running a red light, using a cellular device while driving, and stop sign infractions.

