The Windsor police traffic enforcement unit had a busy Tuesday.
The unit issued 115 enforcement actions.
According to the police service, officers saw a motorcyclist operating a motorcycle on one wheel at Lauzon Parkway and Tecumseh Road East.
Police say the motorcycle was seized for 14 days, and the rider's driver's licence was also suspended for 30 days.
The traffic enforcement unit also issued eight enforcement actions to drivers for driving without insurance.
Police say dangerous driving behaviours put everyone on the road at risk.
Members of the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit issued a total of 115 enforcement actions yesterday.— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) March 11, 2026
A motorcyclist was charged with stunt driving after officers observed the rider operating the motorcycle on one wheel at Lauzon Parkway and Tecumseh Road East.… pic.twitter.com/egF8lMfQIN