The Windsor police traffic enforcement unit had a busy Tuesday.

The unit issued 115 enforcement actions.

According to the police service, officers saw a motorcyclist operating a motorcycle on one wheel at Lauzon Parkway and Tecumseh Road East.

Police say the motorcycle was seized for 14 days, and the rider's driver's licence was also suspended for 30 days.

The traffic enforcement unit also issued eight enforcement actions to drivers for driving without insurance.

Police say dangerous driving behaviours put everyone on the road at risk.