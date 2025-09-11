Windsor police are investigating a death along a section of the city's waterfront.

According to police, the Major Crimes Unit is investigating and says the death is considered 'suspicious in nature'.

Police say officers were called to the riverfront near Riverside Drive East and Lincoln Road around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, after the body of a man was discovered.

Investigators say an autopsy has been ordered to try and determine a cause of death.

Police say residents in the area can expect to see an increased police presence as the investigation continues.