Windsor Police are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gunfire in South Windsor.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on November 9, officers responded after a resident discovered bullet holes in their car, which was parked overnight in the 3000 block of Kenilworth Drive.

Officers learned through investigation that the vehicle had been shot at sometime during the early morning hours of November 9. Projectiles were found inside of the car.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are asking residents and businesses in the area to review any available surveillance or dash camera footage captured between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on November 9.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Windsor Police.