Windsor Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a residence in the Ford City neighbourhood.

According to police, on Tuesday, April 2 at 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots at a residence in the 1200 block of Drouillard Road.



Through investigation, officers say they learned two bullets were shot into the victim’s house in the early hours of the morning which were later located inside the house.



No physical injuries were reported.



Officers are asking residents in the area to check for surveillance or dash cam evidence from 2 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. on April 2.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at catchcrooks.com.

