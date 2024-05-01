Windsor Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in east Windsor.

According to police, on April 30, just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a call about gunshots in the area of Westcott Road and Tecumseh Road East.



At the scene, officers say they located shell casings in the roadway but no injuries or damage were reported as a result of the incident.



Investigators are asking residents in the area to check their video surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or they can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at catchcrooks.com.

