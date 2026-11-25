Windsor police say an investigation at Walkerville Collegiate Institute was being treated as a firearms-related matter.

Officers were on scene at the school Wednesday morning as investigators worked in the 2100 block of Richmond Street.

The Greater Essex County District School Board confirmed the school was addressing an incident involving individual students.

“To protect their privacy, we will not be providing further information or comment on this matter. As always, the safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority,” said GECDSB Communications Officer Madeline McEachern.

Windsor police said the investigation was in its early stages and no further details were being released.

However, in an update Wednesday afternoon, the school board said no weapon had been found.