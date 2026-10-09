Windsor police investigating fatal pedestrian collision

The side of a Windsor Police patrol vehicle.

Windsor police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

It happened Thursday night shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Central Avenue and Tecumseh Road East.

According to police, the preliminary investigation determined a 53-year-old woman was crossing Tecumseh Road East mid-block and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Police had Tecumseh Road East closed in both directions between Central Avenue and Westcott Road for several hours while members of the Traffic Reconstruction Unit investigated.

The roadway has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video footage is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.