Windsor police are investigating a fatal crash in the city's east end.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Raymo Road for a report of a single-vehicle collision just after midnight Monday.

Investigators say the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Wyandotte St. E. when it struck a traffic pole.

A 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had Wyandotte from Dawson Road to Westminster Boulevard closed to traffic for several hours while the traffic reconstruction unit conducted their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.