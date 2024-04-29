One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Sunday night in Windsor.

It happen around 8:30 p.m. on Dougall Avenue near the E.C. Row Expressway.



Windsor police say a vehicle attempted to turn left onto the expressway from Dougall Ave. and collided with a motorcycle in the oncoming lane.



The 19-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.



According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.



The southbound lanes of Dougall Ave. from E.C. Row to Eugenie St. W. were closed several hours while officers investigated.



Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.



