Windsor Police investigating crash that left two teens seriously injured

Windsor Police are investigating a collision that left two teenage boys with serious injuries.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, officers responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Seminole Street and Central Avenue.

Officers learned that a driver was turning south from Seminole onto Central when two teenage boys on a motorized scooter entered the intersection at a high rate of speed and collided with the car.

Police state that both boys were ejected from the scooter and struck a nearby light pole. They sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospital.

The other driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The area was closed for several hours and reopened around 7:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has video footage of the incident is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.