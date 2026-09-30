Windsor police investigating bomb threat

Windsor police are investigating a bomb threat near a local school.

Officers were called to the 1750-1800 block of Liberty Street, near Vincent Massey Secondary School at 10:27 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say “at this time, we can only confirm that officers are on scene investigating a bomb threat.”

The Greater Essex County District School Board says police are investigating and they cannot provide further comment.

“The school board and administration at the school will be communicating with parents and families. School operations are not impacted at this time,” said GECDSB communications officer Madeline McEachern.