An attempted break-and-enter is being investigated by Windsor Police.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Sept. 6, officers responded to a report of a break-in attempt at a business in the 3500 block of Walker Road.

Surveillance footage showed a minivan crashing into the front of the building.

Police state that two suspects, dressed in black, briefly exited the car before returning and repeatedly ramming into the building.

When they failed to gain entry, police say the suspects fled northbound on Walker Road. The business sustained extensive damage.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older-model Chrysler minivan, silver or grey in colour, with a red driver-side door and sunroof. It may also have rear-end damage from the incident.

Those in the nearby area are asked to check their surveillance and dashcam footage from the early morning hours of September 6 for any signs of the vehicle or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.