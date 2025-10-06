The Windsor Police Service is investigating an armed robbery at a business in the city's west end.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on October 1, officers responded to a business in the 300 block of Wyandotte Street West after a security alarm was activated.

When officers arrived at the scene, police learned that a suspect had allegedly entered the store armed with a firearm and a rock, approached an employee, and demanded money from the cash register.

The employee gave money to the suspect where they then fled the scene on foot, heading west on Wyandotte, and then south on Church Street.

No physical injuries were reported.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a navy sweater covering his face, black and white Nike shoes, and a red backpack worn on his chest.

Residents and business owners in the area are asked to review their dash-cam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case.

Those with information are asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.