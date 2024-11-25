Windsor police are looking to identify a man who committed an indecent act in south Windsor.

According to police, officers received a report of an unknown man who committed an indecent act while looking inside the window of a home in the 1000 block of McKay Avenue shortly after midnight on November 23.

Investigators say, the suspect had trespassed on to the property, looked through the windows, and exposed himself before leaving.

Police say the suspect is described as a black man and was wearing a black facemask and a light green Adidas jacket with three stripes on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.