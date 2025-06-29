Two suspects were not expecting to be interrupted by police Thursday afternoon.
Shortly before 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of a break-in at a property in the 600 block of Windsor Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers observed a hole cut in the property’s fence and spotted a wagon filled with automotive parts.
Officers entered the premises and located a man allegedly tampering with a truck parked on the property. A woman was also located on the premises, and both parties were arrested without incident.
A 44-year-old man and 39-year-old woman have each been charged with:
Additionally, the male suspect was charged with one count of breaching a conditional sentence order.