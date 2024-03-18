Charges have been laid after Windsor police interrupted a break and enter in progress in the city's east end.

It happened early Sunday morning in the 5500-block of Tecumseh Road East.



Police say officers were responding to a security alarm at a business and when they arrived they found the business’s doors and windows secured but heard loud noise coming from a nearby home.



According to police, officers looked through a window of the home and spotted two women dressed in black rummaging through cabinets and drawers.



Police say a door at the home was ajar while multiple tools and other items were found on the ground nearby.



Investigators say one woman was taken into custody when she exited the property, and the other tried to flee the scene but was arrested after a short foot pursuit.



Police have charged a 37-year-old and a 40-year-old with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence.

