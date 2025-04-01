Windsor police are cracking down on illegal car rallies.

In a social media post, the police service says it has intensified efforts to crack down on motorists using parking lots and public spaces for illegal activities like racing.

According to the post, these illegal car rallies and racing are not only loud and disruptive but also pose serious safety risks.

Windsor police say officers continue to monitor and take action against these gatherings, and say participants in these events will face substantial fines and penalties.

If you witness an illegal call rally or know about an upcoming rally, you're asked to call Windsor police.