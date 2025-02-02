Windsor police are looking for help from the public in their investigation into the theft of an ATV.

According to police, on Jan. 28, at 4:15 a.m., a red Honda ATV was stolen from an industrial area in the 8600 block of Anchor Drive. Police say that the ATV was equipped with a snowplow attachment.

The suspects reportedly arrived to the location in a black sedan, and cut the lock tot he storage container where the ATV was.

The vehicles were then spotted at 4:35 a.m., travelling eastbound on McHugh Street approaching Clover Street.

Police are asking nearby residents to check their dashcam or surveillance footage to assist in their investigation.

Anyone with information can contact contact the Windsor Police Auto Theft Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4810. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://www.catchcrooks.com .

-written by CTV News' Bailey Shakyaver