Windsor police hand out 264 traffic tickets in the last four days

It’s been a busy few days for the Windsor Police Service’s Traffic Enforcement Unit.

Over the last four days, the unit has handed out a total of 264 enforcement actions across the city.

The police service says on July 7, a 22-year-old man was clocked going 100 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in the 1800 block of Longfellow Avenue.

Police say the driver initially failed to stop and then narrowly avoided a collision with another vehicle.

He’s been charged with stunt driving, careless driving, failure to stop on the right for an emergency vehicle, and failure to properly wear seatbelt.

The man’s vehicle is impounded for 14 days, and his licence has been suspended for 30 days.

Police are reminding motorists to obey traffic laws and say dangerous driving behaviours put everyone on the road at risk.