An example of a new advertisement on a Transit Windsor bus which focuses on encouraging residents to recognize the signs of human trafficking, report suspicious activity, and help connect victims with support. August 11, 2026. (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

Windsor Police are expanding their human trafficking awareness campaign throughout the community.

The service is expanding to a variety of organizations across the city, including Windsor Regional Hospital, Caesars Windsor, Canada Border Services Agency, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, St. Clair College, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, Devonshire Mall, and others.

Through this expansion of the campaign, community partners will distribute over 230 posters and provide human trafficking awareness information to hundreds of individuals across workplaces, health-care settings, schools, housing locations, and other community spaces.

This effort will increase access to reporting and resources while helping staff, students, and members of the public recognize the potential signs of human trafficking.

Windsor Police Inspector David DeLuca says this allows more community members to be

“We’ll be training and providing awareness to more than 1,000 staff members across all of these workplaces, and this helps individuals recognize the potential signs human trafficking and know where to report their concerns.”

He says the isolation of victims is the hallmark of human trafficking.

“Many times you’ll see, it’s especially individuals who are part of the vulnerable population; you’ll see them, they’ll suddenly become withdrawn, or they don’t have their phone, or they’re only allowed in or out at certain hours, or they’re always escorted by someone. So these are kind of the things that perhaps you’ll see.”

DeLuca says the Highway 401 corridor is a big part of the human trafficking that Windsor Police see in the city.

“The current political unrest makes human smuggling much more attractive and lucrative to organized crime. We are a border city, and we have a very large and relatively unguarded waterway. So it makes us especially vulnerable down here to all of the types of human trafficking.”

This campaign was first launched in August 2026 and features posters displayed on Transit Windsor buses and bus stops throughout the city.

These posters include a QR code and a link to an online human trafficking reporting page on the Windsor Police website.

The campaign is available in both English and French at select locations.

More information and resources available can be found by clicking here.

-with files from AM800’s The Kyle Horner Show