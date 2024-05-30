One person is facing a list of charges after the seizure of almost $20,000 in illegal drugs in Windsor.

On May 28, the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) obtained a search warrant for a West Windsor residence where narcotics trafficking was suspected to occur.

Shortly before 5 p.m., with assistance from the Emergency Services Unit and Problem-Oriented Policing Unit, officers entered the residence to execute the warrant.

Police say a 39-year-old man fled through the back door but was quickly taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation, officers seized 120 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 46.8 grams of fentanyl, 15.1 grams of cocaine, and $780 in Canadian currency.

The total value of drugs seized was $19,210.

Further investigation into the VIN on the vehicle at the home determined it had been stolen.

A 39-year-old man is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, breach of probation, and failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361.

The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.