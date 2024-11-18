Windsor police are advising the public of some training excercises taking place near the downtown core this week.

The training is taking place at 68 Giles Boulevard East, formerly known as Morris Sutton Funeral Home.

Police say residents can expect an increased police presence in the area, and may hear intermittent noises throughout the week.

There will be no public access to the property throughout the duration of the training.

The City of Windsor purchased the property back in the summer.