Windsor police conducting training exercises in Tecumseh this week

Residents in Tecumseh may notice an increased police presence this week as the Windsor Police Service conducts training exercises at a former school in the town.

The exercises are scheduled to run from November 2 to November 6 and will include the deployment of the service’s command bus.

Police say the training is planned and there is no risk to public safety.

Residents are being advised that the increased activity in the area is part of the exercise.

The service is thanking the public for its understanding during the training period.