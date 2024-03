Windsor police had a busy St. Patrick's Day.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit was out at five different locations in Windsor and Amherstburg conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program.



According to police, 817 vehicles were checked on Sunday.



38 roadside tests were administered and one arrest was made for impaired driving.



Police say if you suspect an impaired driver, to call 911 immediately.