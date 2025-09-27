Windsor police say their traffic enforcement unit stopped 362 vehicles during a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program Friday night.

Officers conducted the roadside checks at several locations across the city, administering one roadside test.

No drivers were arrested for impaired driving.

In the hours leading up to the program, officers also issued 41 tickets for traffic violations such as speeding and distracted driving.

The program is part of ongoing efforts to target impaired and unsafe driving in Windsor.